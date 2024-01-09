The administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was filled with drama and intrigue

His administration popularised the term "cabal", that is, some strong personalities who call the shots in his administration

This group of individuals has since gone off the radar after the ex-President exited office in May 2023

FCT, Abuja - The conclusion of Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year presidency in Nigeria occurred on May 29, 2023, as he transferred authority to his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Throughout Buhari's tenure, he was accompanied by a cadre of influential individuals, including relatives, aides, ministers, governors, and senators, who shaped his policies, projects, and political strategies.

The administration of Muhammadu Buhari was laced with several controversies before his exit in 2023. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Now that the Buhari era has become part of the past, we explore the current positions and activities of the ten most influential individuals, both men and women, who were closely associated with his administration.

1. Aisha Buhari

The ex-first lady of Nigeria actively championed the rights of women and children and voiced criticisms against certain policies of her husband's administration.

Additionally, she authored "Essentials of Beauty Therapy: A Comprehensive Guide for Beauty Specialists."

Following her departure from the presidential residence, Aisha Buhari moved to London to pursue a doctorate in International Relations at the University of Westminster.

Alongside her academic pursuits, she manages a charitable organization named Future Assured, which promotes the well-being, education, and empowerment of women and youth.

2. Rotimi Amaechi

The ex-governor of Rivers State and former transportation minister was a staunch and outspoken member of President Buhari's cabinet.

He played a crucial role in revitalizing Nigeria's railway system and expanding the maritime and aviation sectors during his tenure.

Additionally, he held a prominent position within the All Progressive Congress (APC) and served as the director-general of Buhari's campaign organization in both the 2015 and 2019 elections.

In 2022, he stepped down as the minister to vie for the presidency within the APC. Despite a commendable effort, he secured the second position in the party's primaries, conceding the victory to Tinubu.

Notably, he is concurrently pursuing a law degree at the University of Port Harcourt.

3. Abubakar Malami

Abubakar Malami has been associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and played a significant role in the party's victory during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

He was appointed as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015 and was reappointed to the position in 2019.

During his tenure as the Attorney General, Malami has been involved in various legal and political matters, including corruption, human rights, and constitutional issues.

He has been part of efforts to reform the Nigerian legal system and enhance the efficiency of the justice system.

4. Ibikunle Amosun

The ex-governor of Ogun State and two-time senator, who was a staunch ally and advocate for Buhari, played a pivotal role in securing the APC's southwest region during the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Beyond his political contributions, he spearheaded various infrastructure projects in Ogun State, including constructing roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals.

Following the conclusion of his second gubernatorial term in 2019, he resumed his role in the senate, representing Ogun Central district, and additionally took on the position of chairman for the senate committee on the capital market.

5. Tunde Sabiu

President Buhari's nephew and personal aide, a prominent and contentious figure within the presidential circle, faced accusations of engaging in questionable transactions and contracts while exerting undue influence on the president.

His appointment as an assistant director of the National Intelligence Agency also stirred public outrage and scepticism.

Following President Buhari's departure from office, Sabiu was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a shotgun and hundreds of cartridges.

Although granted bail, he was subsequently re-arrested by the secret police outside the court premises. The legal proceedings against him are currently ongoing.

