The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is one week away from holding, where a new footballer will be named the best in the world to succeed current holder and record winner Lionel Messi.

Brazilian attacker Vinicius Jr is expected to pip Real Madrid teammate and English midfielder Jude Bellingham to win his first award after a remarkable year for the club.

Lionel Messi presenting his Ballon d'Or to Inter Miami fans. Photo by Doug Murray.

Source: Getty Images

Some footballers have had clauses inserted into their contracts that will attract financial rewards if they win the award, but unfortunately, none has won it.

Legit.ng looks at six players with Ballon d'Or clauses in their contracts as first called by Planet Football.

Players with Ballon d'Or clauses

1. Anthony Martial

As noted by ESPN, the Frenchman won the Golden Boy award in 2015 for his exploits for Monaco in the 2014/15 season. When Manchester United signed him in the same year, they inserted a Ballon d'Or clause. He fell off massively and currently plays for AEK Athens after leaving United in the summer.

2. Bruno Fernandes

He doesn't even have to win for Manchester United to pay his former club, Sporting Lisbon, some money; he only has to finish in the top three. He received a nomination in 2021 and finished 21st. He doesn't look like he's making the podium anytime soon.

3. Angel Di Maria

Are Manchester United using the Ballon d'Or clause to reduce how much they pay for players? It seems so. When they signed Angel Di Maria in 2015, he had a Ballon d'Or clause, but things didn't work out, and the Argentine left after one season.

4. Thiago Alcantara

Alcantara signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich as a free agent in 2020 and handed him a clause in his contract that makes him due some bonuses if he wins the Golden Ball. He retired last summer after leaving the club and never even got a nomination.

5. Nicolo Zaniolo

Zaniolo was one of Italian football's best prospects when he broke onto the scene at AS Roma in 2018. Two ACL injuries ruined him, and he hasn't returned to his best. Galatasaray retains trust in his potential and inserted a Ballon d'Or clause in his contract when they signed him in 2023.

6. Andre Gomes

Gomes had the most expensive Ballon d'Or clause ever, as Barcelona would have paid Valencia €15 million had he won it. Things didn't work out for the Portuguese, and he left Barca after two years and joined Everton in 2018. He moved to Lille permanently in January.

Odumodublvck tips Rodri for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck backed Rodri for Ballon d'Or after declaring him the best player in the world over Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

The Afrobeats artiste also named the Spanish star as the best defensive midfielder in the world ahead of his favourite Arsenal and England star Declan Rice.

