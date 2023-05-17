There was tense drama on Wednesday morning when 2 Labour Party factions confronted each other at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction had come into the court to witness the hearing of the petition but met with the supporters of Joseph Abure, the suspended national chairman

The Abure's fact at the court was led by Akin Osuntokun, the Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign

FCT, Abuja - The crisis rocking the Labour Party took another dimension on Wednesday morning, May 17, as 2 factions of the party fought dirty at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The drama started when the factional chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, walked into the court premises with his supporters ahead of the hearing of the party's petitions.

Labour Party's factions fight dirty in court, video reveals Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Why Labour Party factions are fighting in court

Apapa had been in a leadership battle with Joseph Abure, the suspended national chairman of the Labour Party, following the sacking of the latter by his ward in Edo state and a federal high court in Abuja.

He had arrived at the court to witness the hearing of the petition filed by Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, against the victory of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect in the election.

Meanwhile, Abure was absent in court, but some key members of the Labour Party, including the Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Akin Osuntokun, had arrived at the court.

Osuntoku and his accomplice then attacked and shouted at Apapa's faction.

“Who are you?” a party official asked Apapa, who fired back, saying, “Who are you too?”

The leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party has been said may have had a negative impact on the petition, which Obi appeared to have believed would earn him the chance of being Nigerian president.

This is as the Apapa-led Labour Party has threatened to withdraw the suit and distanced itself from the call to postpone the inauguration of Tinubu scheduled for May 29.

Source: Legit.ng