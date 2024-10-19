Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has urged supporters pushing him to contest for 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu

The second-term governor of the PDP emphasized that he could speak for himself and would push his ambition when it was time

Makinde then urged Nigerians to resist any attempt to turn Nigerian into one state and reflected on his political journey so far

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has made it clear that he's capable of speaking for himself without hesitation. He was responding to rumours about his potential presidential ambitions in 2027 against President Bola Tinubu's second-term ambitions, which he deemed unsolicited.

In his periodic newsletter, Makinde, a second-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasized that if he has something to say about his future, he will do so publicly and will not let anyone dictate his agenda.

Makinde reflects on his political journey

Makinde also reflected on his journey to becoming governor, overcoming two failed Senate attempts and entering office without a godfather or external funding. Instead, he relied on the people of Oyo State, who chose him as an outsider. He highlighted his business experience and the production of a development roadmap for the state, which has been successfully implemented.

The governor cautioned Nigerians about the dangers of a one-party state, stressing the importance of allowing others to showcase their talents. He also expressed his commitment to emulating the innovative governance approaches of past leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who established farm settlements and built iconic structures like Cocoa House.

Makinde's legacy goal is to build institutions that ensure good governance, regardless of who holds office. His achievements in office include infrastructure development, such as road construction and rehabilitation, and empowerment programs for youths and women.

