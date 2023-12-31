Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state governorship election will be held on November 16, 2024, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is eligible to contest.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the incumbent and seventh substantive governor of Ondo state. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Legit.ng reports that the governor of Ondo state is normally elected using the plurality voting system.

As intrigues, betrayals, and ambition take over the political atmosphere of Ondo state early next year (2024), the populace is already experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and uncertainty, while those who are familiar with the politics of the 'Sunshine State' believe that the election is going to be interesting, tense.

In this report, Legit.ng analyses why Aiyedatiwa, who is completing the unexpired gubernatorial term of his late boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, would most likely feature in the election.

1) Aiyedatiwa to capitalise on his present position

Political gladiators anticipate that Aiyedatiwa would capitalise on his position as the substantive governor to win the APC gubernatorial primary. However, this may not come easily.

Aiyedatiwa is expected to slug it out with Jimoh Ibrahim, senator representing Ondo South; Jimi Odimayo, a member of the house of representatives; Mayowa Akinfolarin, a former lawmaker who represented Odigbo/Ile Oluji/Okeigbo federal constituency; among others.

2) 'Pretenders' allegedly among APC aspirants

Several aspirants have openly and surreptitiously indicated their willingness to contest the 2024 gubernatorial election on the platform of the ruling APC.

Kennedy Peretei, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, said majority of the APC aspirants are either pretenders or expecting godfathers to endorse them. Peretei also alleged that some of the APC aspirants intend to ride on the back of the power of incumbency. In whatever way, at the end of the hostilities occasioned by Akeredolu’s ill-health and eventual exit, picking up the pieces will be a tall order.

3) Ondo yearns for inclusive engagement

In a recent state broadcast, Aiyedatiwa stressed that it was time for Ondo to return quickly to the path of accelerated progress which he said has eluded the state in the last few months due to Akeredolu's health challenge.

Aiyedatiwa therefore asked political actors to excuse unnecessary distractions, while assuring an inclusive engagement.

His words:

“We can no longer be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We must stand together until the end. We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people, being the primary object of government as encapsulated in the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, as amended.

"Let us build a shared future from a divided past. We owe no less to the good people of the Sunshine State.

“Bearing in mind that the very huge responsibility of governance, I must emphasise that the task is indeed not one that one individual can accomplish alone.

"It is a gigantic task that requires inclusive engagement, focus, and collective actions from both the government and the governed.

"We, therefore, implore you all across the state, young and old, to contribute your utmost commitment, cooperation, and support towards advancing the state in our development trajectory."

4) Ilajes feel it's their time

Aiyedatiwa, 58, hails from Obe-Nla, an oil-bearing community in Ilaje local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

The Ilajes are a distinct migratory coastal linguistic group of Yoruba peoples spread along the coastal belts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, and Delta states.

Some Ondo citizens posit that the next governor of the state must be produced by Ondo South senatorial district. According to them, the most appropriate local government to produce the governor in 2024 under Ondo South is Ilaje local government of the state.

It is noteworthy that since the inception of the fourth republic in 1999, no Ilaje man has been elected the governor of Ondo. The Ilajes are considered a minority in the state.

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa still hunting for deputy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa, the current governor of Ondo state, has started to shop for a deputy governor.

A source in the governor’s office said Aiyedatiwa might pick one of the cabinet members, adding that Ondo's No.1 citizen had been holding meetings with political stakeholders in and outside the state in his search for a suitable and loyal deputy governor.

Aiyedatiwa meets with Tinubu in Lagos

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, December 28, met with President Bola Tinubu.

Aiyedatiwa was in the Lagos home of President Tinubu to inform him of his intention to run in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

Ondo: NANS backs Gov Aiyedatiwa

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) passed a vote of confidence on Aiyedatiwa.

NANS, through the national clerk of the senate district, Okunomo Henry Adewumi, said Aiyedatiwa performed well during his previous role as acting governor.

