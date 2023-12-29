President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, December 28, met with the new Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in Lagos, encouraging him to take charge, mobilise the people to move the state forward

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who spoke to newsmen after meeting Tinubu, said he used the opportunity to update the president on recent developments in Ondo state

Legit.ng recalls that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the governor of Ondo state after the death of his predecessor and former boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, December 27

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The new governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, December 28, met with President Bola Tinubu.

According to Vanguard newspaper, Aiyedatiwa was in the Lagos home of President Tinubu to inform him of his intention to run in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

However, the governor's aides said he was at the Ikoyi, Lagos residence of the president over the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu — and not to discuss politics.

'Move Ondo forward', Tinubu to Aiyedatiwa

Meanwhile, President Tinubu encouraged Aiyedatiwa to move Ondo state forward, Arise Television noted.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke to journalists after meeting President Tinubu, also said he used the opportunity to update him on recent developments in the state.

Asked what President Tinubu’s response was during their meeting, Aiyedatiwa said:

“It was a paradox, a mixed feeling, he commiserated with me, even though he put a call through yesterday to condole with us in Ondo state, through me, he still did the same today, and also wished me well that there can never be a vacuum. One era ends, another one begins, but still within the same administration and that’s the first time such a thing will be happening in Ondo state, to have a transition within an administration, due to the demise of the governor.

“So, it’s basically an advice (sic) and to also encourage me to take charge and mobilise everybody, one administration that we are known for. So to pull everybody together to work together and see how we can move the state forward."

Ondo: NANS backs Gov Aiyedatiwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) passed a vote of confidence on Aiyedatiwa.

NANS, through the national clerk of the senate district, Okunomo Henry Adewumi, said the new Ondo No.1 citizen performed well during his previous role as acting governor.

Akeredolu of Ondo state dies

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state died after suffering from a prolonged illness that took him out of the country.

Akeredolu died of prolonged leukaemia on Wednesday morning, December 27.

New Ondo governor sworn in

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of Ondo state, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the state.

Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in was conducted by the chief judge of Ondo state, Justice Olusegun Olusola, following the demise of Akeredolu.

