Famous chef, Hilda Baci has allegedly been engaged to her lover, Dapper, but they have been keeping it secret

The chef shared some loved up pictures of the two of them on social media on Monday, but she tried to cover his face

Fans took to the comment section to rejoice with them as they had good things to say about the chef

Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Bassey, is allegedly engaged to her lover, Dapper. The chef has been flaunting his picture for a while now on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci shared some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday. In the post, Dapper was holding her backside, and he covered his face with his cap.

According to a popular blogger, the Guinness World Records breaker got engaged to her man a while ago, but they have been keeping it from prying eyes.

Hilda Baci allegedly engaged by lover. Photo credit @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

However, no further details were given about the actual time the engagement took place and the location. Fans who are happy about the good news took to the comments section to congratulate Hilda Baci and said good things about the chef.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the engagement of Hilda Baci to her lover. Here are some of them below:

@themirandaa____':

"Congratulations. No sensible man will have her and let her go. Beautiful news."

@cee_kenzo6:

"Who's dapper??"

@giftonyinye9:

"Hilda is a good catch, dapper is lucky."

@inobii':

"Hilda keeps winning. more wins."

@miss_ndikum:

"Do not underestimate the powers of a praying mother. Hilda has a strong backing from her mother. I wished my mum was still alive. Anyways congratulations to her. More wins for her."

@farfrombasic__biish:

"Already sighted the ring on her finger on Snapchat last week. I just Dey try zoom clearly to be sure. Congrats to her."

@oghe.nerume:

"Happy for her."

@vee_mara_stitches:

"I suspected as she posted their pictures. Congratulations to her."

@oopsy_20':

"It still amazes me how you get exclusive info.who are you exactly."

@daconnecthublagos:

"So na this Ghana guy she dey follow go hian.congratulation to her."

Hilda Baci speaks about her man

Legit.ng has reported that Hilda Baci had said that she does not want a man who can cook.

She made it known while speaking about the qualities she wanted in a man. According to her, she prefers to cook for her man.

Many of her fans showed mixed feelings to her post.

Source: Legit.ng