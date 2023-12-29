There is a new sheriff in town in Ondo state, but he (Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa) needs a right-hand man

Akure, Ondo state - Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo state, had begun to shop for a deputy governor.

A source in the governor’s office said Aiyedatiwa might pick one of the cabinet members, adding that Ondo's No.1 citizen had been holding meetings with political stakeholders in and outside the state in his search for a suitable and loyal deputy governor.

According to the source, the governor is looking towards either the northern or central senatorial districts of the state. Ondo state is an All Progressives Congress (APC-governed) state.

The source listed possible choices as the chief of staff (CoS) to the former governor, Olugbenga Ale; and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe.

The source said:

“In a couple of days, the deputy governor will be announced. The governor is still searching for a person who will be very loyal and supportive. He is very likely to pick among the ones that are very loyal to him in the cabinet of the late Governor Akeredolu.

“He has been meeting with some APC leaders in the southern senatorial district on the matter.”

2 candidates for Ondo deputy governor:

Razak Obe Olugbenga Ale

