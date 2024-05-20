Hilda Baci has shared some lovely pictures on social media and her fans are reacting to it in the comment section

The famous cook was with her lover in one of the pictures where she was smiling as the guy held her backside firmly

She however ensured that his face was not seen as he was wearing a face cap to cover it while he gave her a peck on her arm

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci, has caused a buzz on social media after sharing some pictures.

In one of the photos, a man was holding the backside of the Guinness World Records breaker as she smiled while looking at her phone, which was in her hand.

The man was bending so that his face would not be visible to her fans. He also used a face cap to hide his face.

Hilda Baci shares picture to show off her man. Photo credit @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci's man holds her

In the viral post, the man was seen pecking the arm of the lady, who has triplets as siblings.

Another picture from the post shows the two love birds in the car. One of the legs of the chef was placed on her lover's laps.

Below is the post:

Netizens react to the Hilda Baci's post

Reactions trail the post made by the chef. Here are some of the comments below:

@papaya_ex':

"God when."

@smart_mary_:

"I am the shoe in the third slide, they just dey press my head."

@angie_milanin1:

"Love it for you."

@preshyspecial_:

"Singles would think it’s photoshopped."

@jayne_signatures:

"Make government ban love!"

@enioluwaofficial:

"Oluwa shanu oo!!"

@papeeyah:

"It is well, I just opened instagram and humanity tries."

@didmoles:

"Hilda on a Monday????? Haba ."

@hawa_magaji:

"This ship."

@kie_kie__:

"This post is not showing here o."

Hilda Baci speaks about her man

Legit.ng has reported that Hilda Bacci had said that she does not want a man who can cook.

She made that known while speaking about the qualities she wants in a man.

According to her, she prefers to cook for her man. Many of her fans showed mixed feelings to her post.

