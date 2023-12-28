The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated the new governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, NANS expressed confidence in Aiyedatiwa's ability to steer the ship of the state

The union assured the new governor of its support and trust of the students as well as residents of Ondo state

Akure, Ondo state - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence on Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the current governor of Ondo state.

NANS, through the national clerk of the senate district, Okunomo Henry Adewumi, said the new Ondo No.1 citizen performed well during his previous role as acting governor.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the new governor of Ondo state. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Ondo: NANS backs Gov Aiyedatiwa

The union’s stance was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 28.

NANS hailed Aiyedatiwa for ‘adopting a proactive approach’ in addressing issues concerning education, youth empowerment, and healthcare'. The student body also said security improved significantly and the former deputy governor contributed to the overall well-being of students and residents of Ondo state.

NANS' statement partly reads:

“NANS is pleased to pass a vote of confidence on Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the executive governor of Ondo state.

“We believe that his leadership style sets an inspiring example for other Nigerian leaders and demonstrates the positive impact of dedicated and responsible governance.

“NANS also urges residents of Ondo state to continue supporting the government's efforts towards achieving sustainable development and to actively participate in the process of building a prosperous and egalitarian society.”

Akeredolu of Ondo state dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state died after suffering from a prolonged illness that took him out of the country.

Akeredolu died of prolonged leukaemia on Wednesday morning, December 27.

New Ondo governor sworn in

Legit.ng also reported that Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of Ondo state, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the state.

Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in was conducted by the chief judge of Ondo state, Justice Olusegun Olusola, following the demise of Governor Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa visits Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, December 28, paid a condolence visit to the family of his late principal, Akeredolu.

In a video, Governor Aiyedatiwa was seen eulogising his late predecessor at his (Akeredolu's) residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

