The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke has said he will grab any opportunity to become the president of Nigeria

According to the incumbent Osun governor, this is because he is qualified and competent to be the president of Nigeria

Adeleke said his future political ambitions and plans for the future when he leaves his seat as governor are in God’s hands

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said that he believes that he is qualified to be the President of Nigeria.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Adeleke said when the opportunity arises, he will grab it.

When the Osun governor was asked about his plans for the future when he leaves his present seat, he replied:

“I’m qualified to be the president of Nigeria, so why not? If God says that it’s time for me to become president, I will grab it and take care of my people. I’m not going to say no, anything can happen.”

‘My relationship with Tinubu cordial’ - Adeleke

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that he has a cordial relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

He said he will keep supporting Tinubu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with prayers.

His words:

“One thing with me is that whichever way he gets there, God wants him to be there. That is my belief. Since he’s there now, he’s our president, so we have to keep praying for him. For his health, for everything so that he can do well for us.”

Watch the interview below:

Why I was underrated - Adeleke

