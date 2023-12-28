Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state said he had wanted to be a musician since he was a child

Popular Nigerian superstar, Davido's uncle, Adeleke said his father discouraged him from being a musician

The 63-year-old politician said It is the same talent he passed on to his nephew, Davido and his son

Osun state, Osogbo - Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, said he would not have been a politician if his father had not discouraged him from being a musician.

Adeleke said while growing up he would have joined the entertainment industry as an artist.

He stated this during an interview on ARISE TV on Wednesday, December 27.

He disclosed that he had wanted to be a musician since childhood but was happy he was able to pass the talent to his son and nephew, Davido.

Speaking during the interview posted on Instagram by delemomoduovation, the 63-year-old politician said:

“Actually, I was supposed to be a musician right away. But my father, when we were growing up in the sixties, didn’t allow it. They didn’t believe that somebody should go and do music. They just wanted you to go to school. So he discouraged me. But I know that I have that talent. It’s the talent I passed on to my nephew and my son.”

“If you play music now, I don’t know how I would just start dancing. My body would just start moving without knowing it.

