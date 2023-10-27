Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke said his dancing skills made many people underrate him after assuming office

Adeleke said he, however, surprised critics with his brilliant performance in the state after taking over the seat from Gbenyega Oyetola

The governor unveiled N100 billion infrastructural projects across the state, which he said will be completed within 12 months

Osun state, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said many people underrated him when he was sworn in.

Adeleke said he was underrated because of his dancing skills, The Nation reported.

He stated this while speaking during the unveiling of N100 billion infrastructural projects on Friday, October 27.

The governor said that he has, however, surprised critics with his performance since assuming office.

According to Adeleke, the last 11 months have been used to address the over 90 per cent infrastructure deficit his administration inherited.

He disclosed that 345 health centres will be rehabilitated and 332 boreholes will be constructed.

Adeleke added that 45 roads of at least one kilometre in each of the 30 mother local governments, making a total of 45 Kilometers will be rehabilitated, dualisation of roads in Osogbo, Ede and Ilesha.

“We are going to construct five Flyovers to ease traffic accidents and traffic jams. In Osogbo(2), one in Ikirun, one in Ife and one in Owode-Ede among other projects,”

He added:

“All these projects shall be completed within 12 months by the grace of God. It is therefore my honour and privilege to flag off the multi-billion Naira Infrastructure Development of Osun.”

