Northern Gaza endured one of its most intense nights of bombardment as Israeli forces escalated strikes following mass evacuation orders

Despite a renewed U.S. push for a ceasefire, violence on the ground continued unabated, with dozens of Palestinian casualties reported

Israeli officials headed to Washington for talks as international concern grew over the deepening humanitarian crisis

One of the heaviest nights of Israeli bombardment in weeks has left northern Gaza reeling, as civilians reported relentless explosions and widespread destruction.

The renewed violence came just hours before senior Israeli officials arrived in Washington for renewed ceasefire negotiations, spurred by a fresh push from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mass evacuation in Gaza as Israeli strikes escalate

On Monday, Israel’s military issued mass evacuation orders for vast swathes of northern Gaza, prompting scenes of panic and chaos. In eastern Zeitoun, Israeli tanks advanced, while airstrikes hit four schools after residents were ordered to leave.

Gaza health authorities confirmed at least 38 fatalities, including 10 in Zeitoun and 13 others southwest of Gaza City. Medics attributed many of the latter deaths to gunfire, while residents also reported a separate airstrike in that area.

“Explosions never stopped; they bombed schools and homes. It felt like earthquakes,” said Salah, 60, a father of five from Gaza City. “In the news we hear a ceasefire is near, on the ground we see death and we hear explosions.”

The Israeli military stated it had targeted militant infrastructure, including command centres in the north, while claiming measures were taken to minimise civilian harm. However, no Israeli response was issued regarding casualties reported southwest of Gaza City.

Israel, U.S. and international pressure

The escalation unfolded just as Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was scheduled to meet White House officials for discussions on Gaza, Iran, and broader regional diplomacy. The talks followed Trump’s renewed call to “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet convened to debate the military’s next steps. Israel’s military chief said the current ground offensive was nearing completion, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Sunday at fresh opportunities to recover hostages, 20 of whom are believed to remain alive.

Hamas, Israel at odds over truce conditions

While ceasefire efforts intensified, substantial divisions persisted. Palestinian and Egyptian sources indicated that Qatar and Egypt had increased mediation attempts, but no new date for truce talks was confirmed. A Hamas official stated that progress hinged on Israel agreeing to withdraw from Gaza and end the war. Israel maintains that the war can only end when Hamas is disarmed and dismantled.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed Israel’s commitment to the U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire and hostage exchange, urging Hamas to accept the terms. “Israel is serious in its will to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza,” Saar said during a briefing in Jerusalem.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens

Concerns over civilian suffering in Gaza continued to rise. Speaking alongside her Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger warned, “The suffering of civilians is increasingly burdening Israel’s relations with Europe. A ceasefire must be agreed upon.”

She called for Hamas to release hostages unconditionally and urged Israel to ensure a steady flow of humanitarian aid.

Israel claims it has allowed aid into Gaza, accusing Hamas of diverting supplies—a charge the group denies, accusing Israel of using hunger as a tool of war.

Casualties mount as enclave crumbles

The war began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack into Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing 251 hostages. Since then, the Israeli military campaign has left over 56,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry, with most casualties being civilians.

The United Nations reports that more than 80% of Gaza is now under displacement orders or militarised control, leaving the enclave on the brink of collapse.

