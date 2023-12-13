Governor Ademola Adeleke, an uncle to the popular Afrobeat star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has returned to Nigeria after spending 30 days outside the country.

There have been controversies in the state over the absence of the governor, who has been away for the past 30 days.

Davido's uncle returned after one month outside Nigeria Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Davido's uncle has been rumoured to have travelled on a medical trip over a knee injury, but the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, dismissed the rumour, stating that the governor had gone shopping for investors.

In a radio interview, the governor said he was on a vacation to rest in Thailand. He debunked the rumour that he had travelled for a knee injury.

But in a tweet on Wednesday, December 13, Olawale disclosed that the governor has returned to Nigeria after spending a month outside the country on vacation.

According to the state, Davido's uncle feels refreshed and recharged with his mission to deliver good governance to the good people of Osun state.

The governor was quoted:

"The insinuation of whether I'm sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state."

In another video shared by Sola in a tweet, Adeleke was seen jugging to demonstrate his fitness and readiness for governance in the state.

