Akure, Ondo state - Following the demise of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the swearing-in of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the new governor of Ondo state, some cabinet members of the former governor have resigned their positions.

Some of them said that their decision to resign from their offices was due to the death of Akeredolu.

Former governor Rotimi Akeredolu (left) is no more. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Legit.ng writes on Akeredolu's cabinet members who have stepped down:

1) Dare Aragbaiye

Dare Aragbaiye, the Ondo state governor’s special adviser on union matters, resigned on Wednesday, December 27.

Aragbaiye tendered his resignation a few hours after Akeredolu's death.

In a letter addressed to the Ondo state governor’s office, Aragbaiye said:

“My decision is based on the unfortunate death of my principal, whom I am loyal to even in death."

2) Raimi Olayiwola Aminu

Raimi Aminu, the commissioner for infrastructure, lands, and housing in Ondo state, resigned from his position.

Aminu revealed his decision in a letter addressed to the secretary to the state government, Oladunni Odu.

Aminu said that his decision was guided by his conscience following the demise of his leader, Akeredolu.

He said in his resignation letter:

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin (referring to Akeredolu) and the good people of the state for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.”

3) Richard Olatunde

Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Akeredolu, tendered his resignation.

His resignation was contained in a viral letter he personally signed and addressed to the secretary to the Ondo state government.

He said his resignation was due to the death of Akeredolu, who he described as 'an administrator per Excellence and a rare gem'.

4) Doyin Odebowale

Some hours after the death of Akeredolu and the swearing-in of Aiyedatiwa as the substantive governor of Ondo state, Odebowale resigned his appointment as the senior special assistant on special duties and strategy.

Odebowale, popularly called 'High Priest', said his resignation (on Wednesday, December 27), was with immediate effect.

5) Olawale Abolade

Abolade resigned as the special assistant on photography.

He attributed his resignation to the death of Akeredolu whom he noted appointed him to office and allowed him to serve the people of the state.

Miss Motunrayo Oyedele has been picked by Governor Aiyedatiwa to replace Abolade. Oyedele is an SDG4 advocate.

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa hunts for deputy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa has started shopping for a deputy governor.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, December 29, Aiyedatiwa had begun to shop for a deputy governor.

A source in the governor’s office said Aiyedatiwa might pick one of the cabinet members, adding that Ondo's No.1 citizen had been holding meetings with political stakeholders.

Aiyedatiwa meets Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, December 28, met with President Bola Tinubu.

According to Vanguard newspaper, Aiyedatiwa was in the Lagos home of President Tinubu to inform him of his intention to run in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

However, the governor's aides said he was at the Ikoyi, Lagos residence of the president over the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu — and not to discuss politics.

Aiyedatiwa gets vote of confidence

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence on Aiyedatiwa, the current governor of Ondo state.

NANS, through the national clerk of the senate district, Okunomo Henry Adewumi, said the new Ondo No.1 citizen performed well during his previous role as acting governor.

NANS hailed Aiyedatiwa for ‘adopting a proactive approach’ in addressing issues concerning education, youth empowerment, and healthcare'.

