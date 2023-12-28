Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has asked Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to the president, to pray against evil forces

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele said the evil forces are planning to remove him (Gbajabiamila) from office

According to the outspoken cleric, a name has been penciled in to replace the colossal Lagos politician

FCT, Abuja - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be watchful.

In a warning message shared via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, December 28, Primate Ayodele stated that he has warned the president's key ally in the past. He said he was only repeating his warning so that the concerned government official could immediately "seek the face of God".

Gbajabiamila might suffer humiliation - Primate Ayodele

Legit.ng reports that until June 14, 2023, when he assumed office as chief of staff, Gbajabiamila was the speaker of the house of representatives, a position he occupied for four years.

The INRI church founder said:

“Gbajabiamila, this is another warning to you. I don’t hate you, and I hate nobody.

“I’m just telling you straight, as The Lord directs. Please seek the face of God. They want to humiliate you out of this seat. They want to mount pressure on you.

“They want to create enmity between you and Mr. President — (at) anytime this can happen!

“Please, seek the face of God so that this would not happen. There is a name to take over from you. Watch it, and look into it properly. It is a very serious thing.”

