FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has confirmed that he has ‘subjected himself’ to the Rivers peace accord.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, December 24, Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the Rivers crisis.

Rivers crisis: Wike pleased with presidential intervention

The estranged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that he is obedient to his principal, President Tinubu.

He said:

“We must thank Mr President for interfering and intervening. But I was not the one who invited Mr President.”

Aiming a dig at his critics, Wike said some double-tongued individuals asked President Tinubu to intervene, yet criticised the president’s move.

He said:

“You are the one who said the president should intervene, and president has intervened to bring peace. You now turn around that ‘no, he does not have the constitutional power’.

“President invited me to a meeting, and tells me to do something, within 24 hours, I will carry it out because not only because of the presidential intervention, I have subjected myself to the peace process.”

"Don’t get involved", Wike to Rivers residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike on Sunday, December 24, advised residents of Rivers state against getting involved in any conflict involving politicians without knowing the cause.

Wike said this while addressing the congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly Alabo, the immediate past commissioner for works at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Rivers elders drag Tinubu to court

Meanwhile, six elders from Rivers state dragged President Tinubu to the federal high court in Abuja for allegedly forcing Governor Siminilaya Fubara to enter into 'an unconstitutional agreement' with Wike.

The elders said the 8-point resolution was illegal and undermined the extant/binding relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Fubara explains peace deal with Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara stated that despite the current challenges confronting his administration, he would not be distracted from the oath he took to defend the people of the state.

Fubara made this assertion a few days after he signed a peace deal with Wike to quench the political crisis in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng