FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been seen at the office of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, singing the mandate song of the president.

The minister was seen singing the popular "Bola, on your mandate we shall stand" song that appeared in a joyous mood in the trending video seen by Legit.ng.

The development is coming amid several political battles confronting the minister, including the recent by some FCT indigenes, who protested Abuja on Wednesday, December 6, called on President Tinubu to sack him.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, the convener of a civil society group, Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability, spoke on behalf of the protesters and alleged that the minister should be probed over policies on the allocation of land in the FCT.

Matazu alleged that the FCT had become the centre of controversy as a result of the misguided action of Wike, which undermined the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu and also cast a shadow on the federal government's credibility.

Also, the minister is facing strong criticism from the lone senator representing the FCT at the national assembly, Ireti Kingibe, over some projects the minister set to embark on.

Kingibe has described the projects as non-people oriented, confronted Wike at a stakeholders meeting and appeared on television station to air her opinion against the projects.

Aside his rift with some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former governor of Rivers state has been finding it difficult to find peace with his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, who has allegedly destroyed the political structure he put in place.

