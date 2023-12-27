Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has commented on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's intervention in the Rivers political crisis

Legit.ng reports that the crisis is between Wike and his former disciple, Governor Siminilaya Fubara

Wike said "the simple truth" is that Governor Sim Fubara failed to honour Tinubu's earlier order, hence the president's decision to summon a meeting of "the larger state"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has revealed that President Bola Tinubu called him and Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, privately before the high-stakes meeting on Monday, December 18.

Wike disclosed this recently while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly Alabo, the immediate past commissioner for works in Rivers state, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

Wike blamed Governor Sim Fubara for the escalation of the conflict in Rivers state. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

"We owe Rivers people the truth" - Wike

The estranged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that Governor Fubara and his camp disobeyed Tinubu's directive, hence the high-powered stakeholders' meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Some of you don’t even know that the president had invited us privately and said, ‘do this’, and you agreed before Mr President, and you didn’t do it. And president decided to say ‘the larger state come’. We must tell our people the simple truth.

“I have done my own part, I’m happy. And I’m doing well in Abuja too.”

Wike pleased with presidential intervention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike confirmed that he has ‘subjected himself’ to the Rivers peace accord.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his intervention in the Rivers crisis.

"Don’t get involved", Wike to Rivers residents

Meanwhile, Wike on Sunday, December 24, advised residents of Rivers state against getting involved in any conflict involving politicians without knowing the cause.

The minister also questioned the agitation of some Ijaw leaders, saying those making it an Ijaw thing were ill-informed.

Fubara explains peace deal with Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara stated that despite the current challenges confronting his administration, he would not be distracted from the oath he took to defend the people of the state.

Fubara made this assertion a few days after he signed a peace deal with Wike to quench the political crisis in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng