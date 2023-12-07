The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward leader in the Surulere local government area in Lagos, Wahab Hammed, has been sentenced to a one-year jail term or pay a fine of N1 million by the state High Court in Ikeja.

Surulere is the local government and constituency of Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu and former speaker of the House of Representatives.

Court jails APC leader in Surulere for vote buiying Photo Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Twitter

According to Channels Television, Justice Ismail Ijelu of the court convicted Hammed on a two-count charge of bribery and conspiracy and subsequently handed him the sentencing.

