Femi Gbajabiamila has said reports that he is expected to get a total allocation of N21 billion in the 2024 budget are untrue

Gbajabiamila said the sums are for proposed projects such as the renovation of the presidential quarters and the vice president’s lodge

The Lagos politician and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that the money 'bore no resemblance to the deceptive online commentary'

FCT, Abuja - Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff (CoS), has said contrary to social media reports, 'there is no provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of his residence'.

Gbajabiamila's clarification comes amid claims that he got N10 billion to renovate his residence and N10.1 billion for the installation of computer software.

'Engage us based on facts', Gbaja to critics

The former house of representatives speaker said on Wednesday afternoon, December 6, that he lives in his private residence.

Gbajabiamila stated that the sums "mischievously quoted by online bloggers and fake news merchants" are for renovating the presidential quarters in Dodan Barracks and the vice president’s lodge in Lagos state, "to overhaul the information management and communications facilities in the presidency to meet modern standards".

Legit.ng reports that Gbajabiamila is a protege of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"I have seen social media commentary regarding the 2024 Appropriation Bill, particularly the provisions under the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President. Owing to the erroneous nature of these reports, it has become necessary to clarify that there is no provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of any residence for the Chief of Staff to the President. I live in my private residence.

"The sums mischievously quoted by online bloggers and fake news merchants are for renovating the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President’s Lodge in Lagos, to overhaul the information management and communications facilities in the Presidency to meet modern standards and to provide vehicles for the staff of the Presidency. The sums proposed for these projects are clearly stated in the budget proposal and bear no resemblance to the deceptive online commentary.

"This administration welcomes and encourages scrutiny of government expenditure; this is why the Budget proposal is publicly available. However, healthy public debate about government actions requires us to be responsible with our utterances and engage based on facts rather than insinuations and falsehoods."

Tinubu keeps faith in Gbajabiamila

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu played down reports that circulated that Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments.

Some blogs reported that an insider disclosed a reoccurring pattern that whenever Tinubu signs something, it will somehow be changed purportedly by his Chief of Staff. But Tinubu said his confidence in Gbajabiamila is unwavering.

