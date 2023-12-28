The PDP has alleged that President Bola Tinubu has left his duty of protecting the lives of Nigerian citizens

According to the PDP, 5,060 Nigerians have been killed, and 2,263 others abducted since May 2023 when Tinubu came to power

Legit.ng reports that the country's main opposition party was reacting to the recent deadly attack on communities in Plateau state, northcentral Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Jos, Plateau state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of no fewer than 195 Nigerians by terrorists in the Christmas Eve coordinated attacks on 20 communities in Plateau state.

In a statement late on Wednesday night, December 27, signed by Debo Ologunagba, its spokesperson, the opposition party described the reports of how defenceless Nigerians were gruesomely murdered and many more displaced by terrorists in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi areas of Plateau state as "heartrending". The PDP's statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

PDP tackles President Tinubu over Plateau killings. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

PDP laments alleged killing of over 5,000 Nigerians

Vanguard newspaper reported on Thursday morning, December 28, that the death toll in the massacre in three local government areas (LGAs) of Plateau state rose to 195.

Reacting, the PDP accused President Tinubu of "laidback and insensitive attitude" towards issues of security which it said had emboldened terrorists and bandits to surge up deadly attacks. The party stated at least 5000 Nigerians have been killed since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

It also said Tinubu is fond of resorting to "lame presidential condemnation" by his media aides "without any corresponding definite steps to protect Nigerians and stop this constant carnage in our nation".

The PDP's statement reads:

"President Tinubu has practically abdicated his constitutional role as president and commander in-chief which is principally to ensure the security of lives and property thus abandoning Nigerians to terrorists, bandits, and marauders.

"Even with the disturbing information that no fewer that 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted since May 2023 as contained in the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, which was also reported in the Wednesday, 13th December 2023 edition of the Punch Newspapers, the Tinubu-led APC administration remain largely nonchalant and silent.

"There are apprehensions that what is happening in Plateau state is a Genocide and the Tinubu-led APC administration must be held responsible for the mindless killing under its watch; having failed in its Constitutional role as provided in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which states that “security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) is also invited to commence an independent investigation to unravel the sponsors and perpetrators of this act of Genocide."

Gunmen kill many, raze houses in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the festive season turned tragic in Plateau as assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state, resulting in the deaths of many people.

Confirming the development, the transition implementation committee chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

Tinubu reacts to Plateau attack

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu condemned the “heinous and brutal attacks” in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, and made available to Legit.ng, directed security agencies to immediately swing into action, scour every stretch of the zone and apprehend the culprits.

How to end Plateau crisis - Dalung

Meanwhile, former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said justice is the only answer to Plateau state's pathetic experience.

According to Dalung, “without justice, peace is a stranger.”

Source: Legit.ng