Bandits attacked many villages in Plateau State on Christmas Eve and killed scores of people, leading to an arrangement of a mass burial

A survivor of the attack and the community leader condemned the attack on innocent lives in the strongest terms

Netizens plead for President Tinubu's quick and decisive intervention to avoid the recurrence of such attacks.

Scores of individuals brutally killed in a series of bandit attacks in Plateau State have been laid to rest in mass burials.

These attacks, which struck several communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas, resulted in widespread casualties.

Victims of bandit attacks in Plateau get mass burial. Images are for illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The assaults, condemned by the Berom Youth Moulders-Association led by Solomon Mwantiri, targeted villages including Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV in Gashish, and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, as well as Bokkos LGA, on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24.

In the horrifying attacks reported by AIT, nine individuals lost their lives in NTV, five in Mai Yanga Sabo, three in Darwat, and one in Hurum.

The villages in Bokkos faced the gravest toll, with a death count surpassing 40 and numerous people left injured, reported The PUNCH.

The assailants pillaged food supplies and wrought significant destruction to properties.

The community leaders and members are grappling with the aftermath of these brutal attacks, mourning the loss of lives and struggling to recover from the extensive damages incurred.

Internet users, reacting to the report on AIT's Twitter account @AIT_Online, demand President Tinubu's quick and decisive intervention before things go out of hand.

A user reacted that Tinubu is solely responsible for the carnages in Plateau State just as former heads of state, like Buhari, Jonathan, and Obasanjo.

Lagos suspends planned mass burial for EndSARS victims

Legit.ng previously reported a new update from the Lagos State government regarding the suspension of the scheduled mass burial for the #EndSARS victims.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, clarified that the pause in the mass burial plan aimed to offer families an opportunity to identify their loved ones.

Despite this extension, Omotosho highlighted that no individuals had come forward to identify any of the deceased, even after the announcement was made.

Source: Legit.ng