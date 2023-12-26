Plateau State witnessed a wave of attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, leading to loss of lives and widespread destruction

The heinous attacks which happened on Christmas Eve, have drawn national attention and condemnation

Reacting, President Tinubu has vowed that those responsible for the attacks will face the full wrath of the law

On Tuesday, December 26, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the “heinous and brutal attacks” in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, and made available to Legit.ng, directed security agencies to immediately swing into action, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

President Tinubu also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau state, the president assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.

The full statement reads below:

"PRESIDENT TINUBU CONDEMNS HEINOUS ATTACKS IN PLATEAU, DIRECTS IMMEDIATE APPREHENSION OF CULPRITS

"President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

"President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

"The President also directs immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

"While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice."

Governor Mutfwang reacts as gunmen kill over 70 in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 people.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

The local government boss explained further to Channels TV, that the casualty figures are increasing as more dead bodies are been recovered by the team of security personnel.

Crisis in Plateau, as suspected gunmen kill 4, burn monarch’s house

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen fatally shot at least four individuals in Dungwel village, located in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, during an attack on Sunday, December 10, evening.

According to Punch, Shedrack Gambo, a relative of the victims, said that all the victims lost their lives in the assault, with some others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Gambo said:

“They all died in the attack, and others were also injured in the incident. The community is presently in shock and grieving. Please, pray for us.”

