The death toll in the coordinated attacks on 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State has risen to over 150

The attack was launched on 17 villages in the area on Sunday night stoke Monday morning

According to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, houses were burnt during the attack and has it that no less than 6000 persons have been displaced

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Jos, Plateau - Over 150 dead bodies have been counted, with many injured so far following the coordinated attacks on 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

According to Daily Trust, the attack, which was launched on Sunday night, December 24, to Monday morning, December 25, was greeted with outrage on Tuesday, December 26.

Death toll in plateau rises to 155 Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

How many people died in the Plateau massacre?

The death toll from the attack has risen to 155 as of Tuesday, while over 6000 people have reportedly been displaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The killing will be the latest of its kind of mass killing, which has been blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the north-central state.

According to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, in a state broadcast, the attackers targeted 17 communities and burnt down most houses in the affected areas.

Northern elders condemn Plateau killings

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the attack while expressing suspicion about the government's "operational method."

The statement partly reads:

“NEF questions whether the strategies employed by the government are flawed or grossly inadequate, given the audacious regularity and ease with which the attackers operate across the northern region.

“NEF is also deeply concerned about the recent security incident in Ruwan Dorawa village, Zamfara State, that unfolded on the same Christmas Eve, resulting in the loss of two innocent lives and the abduction of over 25 individuals, predominantly children and women, including the wife of the village head."

Plateau: Court of Appeal judge defends judgment sacking PDP lawmakers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Court of Appeal judge Justice Abdulaziz Waziri had said the PDP lawmakers in Plateau were sacked because the party did not have a structure when the candidates were nominated.

Justice Waziri said candidate nominations were both pre-election and post-election matters, depending on their nature.

The Court of Appeal also sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang, three senators, and house of reps members for the same reason.

Source: Legit.ng