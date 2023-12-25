Governor Caleb Mutfwang has strongly condemned the recent attack by unknown gunmen in Plateau state

This comes as the casualty figures rise with search teams recovering more bodies in the affected communities

Meanwhile, the latest attack in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi communities leaves many residents in shock as recovery efforts intensify

Plateau state, Jos - The festive season turned tragic in Plateau state as assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 people.

The unprovoked attacks attracted the attention of Governor Caleb Mutfwang. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Governor Mutfwang saddened by the attack on communities in Plateau state

Confirming the development, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

The local government boss explained further to Channels TV, that the casualty figures are increasing as more dead bodies are been recovered by the team of security personnel.

He added that several houses were set ablaze by the attackers who also looted farm produce and destroyed properties in the process.

Reacting, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who condemned the act, called for a swift action and community vigilance in the affected communities, The Punch reported.

In a statement signed by the director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

