Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has paid tribute to his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed on Wednesday, December 27

During his visit to Akeredolu's residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, Governor Aiyedatiwa described him as a brother, a friend and a father

He also revealed how Akeredolu's lifetime impacted individuals and Ondo State regarding security, education, healthcare and many more

Ibadan, Oyo - The newly sworn-in governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, December 28, paid a condolence visit to the family of his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a viral video, Governor Aiyedatiwa was seen eulogising the late governor at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gov Aiyedatiwa, during his visit to Akeredolu's residence, described him as a father, a friend and a brother. Photo Credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

He said:

"He's a great man of courage, very bold...We cannot forget him because the legacies he has laid down in Ondo State are all there for all to see.

"Is it the area of security, protection of lives and properties, and wellbeing of the people which is the primary mandate of any government? Is it infrastructural development, education, or health? Too numerous to mention."

"Akeredolu was a father, friend and brother" - Gov Aiyedatiwa

Governor Aiyedatiwa hailed the late Akeredolu's ability to impact lives, describing him as a father, friend, and brother.

He also acknowledged his late-principals devotion to God's work and the enormous support and contribution to the work of God during his time on earth.

He said:

"He has served God, he has also served man, he has served his family and even his profession. He has served so well.

"He has lived a purposeful life. Like I said, he has fulfilled or completed all that God has called him to this world to come and do."

“I have lost brother and friend”: Osinbajo pays tribute to Akeredolu

Meanwhile, former Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Osinbajo described the late Ondo state governor as bold, courageous, forthright, fair-minded, kind, and God-fearing.

He said Akeredolu, who was a brother and friend of 40 years was passionate about the security and economic advancement of Ondo state.

