Ondo state commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, has resigned his appointment.

This is coming less than 24 hours after Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the new Governor of Ondo State following the demise of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aminu, in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, said his resignation took effect from Thursday, December 28.

Aminu said his decision was anchored on his conscience, as his leader and ‘dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, joined the Saint Triumphant.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as senior special assistant on Lands and infrastructure, special adviser on lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”

Former Governor Akeredolu died on Wednesday, December 27, after a prolonged illness. The late governor had earlier spent three months in Germany in a bid to solve his health condition.

In September, Akeredolu returned to Nigeria but could not continue with governance as he stayed in his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

After spending some time in Ibadan, he wrote to the state assembly that he would be embarking on another medical leave and that his deputy would be piloting the affairs of the state in his absent.

On December 13, the Ondo state house of assembly declared Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor but was sworn in as the substantive governor of the state on Wednesday, December 27, hours after Akeredolu's death.

Source: Legit.ng