Governor Seyi Makinde has declared a three-day mourning in Oyo State to honour the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the governor's aide, Mr. Sulaimon Olarenwaju, on Thursday, December 28

Akeredolu was lost to the cold hands of death on Wednesday, December 27, following a long battle with leukaemia

Ibadan, Oyo - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced three days of mourning in honour of the late Ondo Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In addition, the governor has instructed that all flags at public offices in the state be lowered to half-mast for the same duration.

The residents of Oyo State would observe a three-day mourning period for the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

His Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Sulaimon Olarenwaju, conveyed these directives in a statement on Thursday, December 28.

Governor Makinde issued these orders shortly after visiting the residence of the deceased Ondo State governor in Ibadan, accompanied by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

Via his X handle, he wrote:

"This evening, the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, His Excellency @RealAARahman, and I paid a condolence visit to the family of His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu on behalf of all Governors in Nigeria. May the soul of our brother, Aketi, rest in peace and may God continue to comfort all those he left behind."

Ondo govt declares three-day mourning, prayer and fasting for late Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government previously declared a three-day mourning period to pay tribute to the deceased on December 27, 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday, December 27.

The statement reads:

"In a solemn declaration, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced a three-day period of State mourning in honour of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

"This period of mourning, with fasting and prayer, takes effect from Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30, 2023. Also, all national flags are to be flown at half-mast in reflection of the mood of the State for seven days."

Gov Aiyedatiwa visits Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan, video emerge

Meanwhile, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has paid tribute to his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed on Wednesday, December 27.

During his visit to Akeredolu's residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, Governor Aiyedatiwa described him as a brother, a friend and a father.

He also revealed how Akeredolu's lifetime impacted individuals and Ondo State regarding security, education, healthcare and many more.

