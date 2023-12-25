Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's return to Kano turned the city into a spectacle of unity and political enthusiasm

Kano residents, wearing distinctive red caps and hijabs, transformed the streets into a vibrant display of solidarity, reinforcing their unwavering support for Yusuf

The flagging off of the Corporate Security training not only demonstrated the government's commitment to youth empowerment but also provided a platform for Governor Yusuf to connect with his supporters

Kano state, Kano - On Sunday, December 24, a mammoth crowd welcomed Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state back to the North-West state.

The embattled Governor Yusuf had been away from the state amid legal battle over his position.

But on Sunday, a huge crowd poured into the street to welcome Governor Abba back into the state, after the Supreme Court appeal, Channels TV reported.

Wearing the famous red attire of the Kwankwasiya movement, the supporters chanted solidarity songs to declare their backing for the leader who rode to power under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Some of them carried banners and posters that read “Abba is our Choice” and “Justice for Kano” while accompanying the governor’s motorcade as Yusuf flag off the Corporate Security training, Vanguard reported.

While addressing the mammoth crowd, Governor Yusuf commended the Supreme Court Judges for their commitment to justice and fairness while assuring supporters of victory.

Supreme Court reserves judgement

This comes the Supreme Court on Thursday, December 21, reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the NNPP seeking to affirm its candidate, Abba Yusuf, as governor of Kano.

Justice John Okoro, who led the five-member panel of justices, reserved the judgment after counsels involved in the matter met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

Justice Okoro said that the date for the apex court final judgment will be communicated to the parties.

