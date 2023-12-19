Three sects of Islamic clerics, Tijjaniyya, Izala, and Kadiriyya, are backing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna at the Supreme Court

These clerics have urged the Supreme Court to retrieve the mandate of the Kano APC governorship candidate

The clerics also held a mass prayer for the APC candidate and justices of the Supreme Court before the crucial verdict

Muslim clerics from three major sects in Kano state have gathered in the city to conduct special prayers, seeking success for Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming 2023 election at the Supreme Court.

During the gathering, the clerics also offered prayers for the justices of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Courts, asking for a fair and just resolution of the petition submitted by the APC.

The clerics also prayed for the justices of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Courts to dispense justice over the petition filed by the APC.

Recall that the Tribunal and the appellate courts have previously affirmed Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected governor of the state following the March 2023 election.

A coalition of religious scholars, including representatives from Tijjaniyya, Izala, and Kadiriyya, came together to pray for the safeguarding and guidance of the judges in the tribunal and Appeal Courts.

They expressed gratitude for what they deemed the restoration of the people of Kano's allegedly stolen mandate to Gawuna, the acknowledged rightful victor of the election.

Clerics delivers crucial message to Supreme Court

Led by Sheikh Albakry Mikail (Tijjaniyya), Malam Garba Yusuf Abubakar (Izala), and Professor Maibushira (Kadiriyya), the Ulamas urged the Supreme Court to carefully consider the presented facts and officially recognize Gawuna as the legitimate winner of the Kano governorship.

Mallam Abubakar emphasises the importance of prayers to ensure justice prevails over the emotional sentiments of NNPP supporters in Kano.

He said:

"We are gathered here to offer special prayers for both the justices of the Tribunal and the Appeal courts.

"We are equally calling on the justices of the Supreme Court to look carefully at the facts before it and do justice to the people of Kano State. So that their stolen mandate can be recovered.”

Supreme Court fixes date to deliver judgement on Kano governorship election

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed a date to give its verdict on the Kano state governorship election involving Governor Abba Yusuf and APC candidate Nasir Gawuna.

Counsel for Governor Yusuf, Barrister Bashir Tudun Waziri, disclosed that the apex court had fixed Thursday, December 21, as judgement Day.

Governor Yusuf of the NNPP is challenging his sack as Kano governor by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

