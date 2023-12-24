The Yoruba community in Kano state has cautioned President Bola Tinubu not to interfere with the Supreme Court judgement over the reserved ruling on the Kano governorship election

The Yoruba Community, under the aegis of the Yoruba Northern Elders Forum, said President Tinubu should not be carried away by sentiments

Legit.ng reports that this caution was contained in a communique issued on Sunday, December 24

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The Yoruba Northern Elders Forum (YNEF) has said President Bola Tinubu should not be carried away by sentiments.

The Yoruba elders led by All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and convener of the Forum, Seyi Olorunsola in a communique after their meeting in Kaduna specifically called on the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, and the Oba of Lagos, to engage with President Tinubu not to interfere in the Supreme Court's decision, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Supreme Court would soon deliver its judgement in the Kano election case. Photo credits: Yusuf Abba Kabir, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nasiru Gawuna

Source: Facebook

'Allow wheel of justice prevail in Kano'

The Yoruba elders said the Nigerian leader should be unbiased, and in the event the ruling party loses to the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) at the Supreme Court, life goes on, Sun News Nigeria also noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The communique which was signed by Elder Durojaiye Babalola partly reads:

“The Yoruba Northern Elders Forum acknowledge the influential role of traditional leaders in our society.

"In light of this, we urge foremost Yoruba Traditional Leaders such as the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, and the Oba of Lagos and other leaders of thought such as the respected former APC Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande to engage with our son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our appeal is for him not to interfere with the decision of the Supreme Court but to allow the wheel of justice to prevail in the case of the Kano State gubernatorial election.

“We insist that the decisions of the courts must be respected, fostering a peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities in the region."

APC beautifies Kano Secretariat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano secretariat of the APC got a new look, as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the state's disputed governorship election.

The party secretariat located along Maiduguri road, which barely had any scripture or picture on its building, now wears a new look.

Kano: Clerics back APC

Meanwhile, Muslim clerics from three major sects in Kano state gathered in the city to conduct special prayers, seeking success for Nasiru Gawuna, the APC gubernatorial candidate at the Supreme Court.

During the gathering, the clerics also offered prayers for "justice".

Supreme Court reserves judgement

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court on Thursday, December 21, reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the NNPP seeking to affirm its candidate, Abba Yusuf, as governor of Kano.

Justice John Okoro, who led the five-member panel of justices, reserved the judgment after counsels involved in the matter met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

Source: Legit.ng