Two friends killed their friend over 36 bags of rice and sold them for money. They were caught by the police and taken to court

The friends attacked their friend on a boat and threw him into the river. They took his rice to another town and found a buyer who did not know about their crime

The court ordered the friends to stay in a correctional centre until the DPP decides what to do with them

Rajay Zannu and Noah Tovohome faced the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos following allegations of the murder of their friend, Segun Zusu, all over 36 bags of rice.

The court remanded the duo after they were accused of plotting with a bolt driver to ambush Zusu, attacking him to steal the bags of rice while he was transporting them from Seme, a border town, back to Nigeria.

Lagos court remands friends in alleged rice-related murder Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident unfolded at Novo River, where the defendants, purportedly close friends of the deceased, orchestrated the vicious attack on Zusu.

They reportedly beat him mercilessly, rendering him unconscious before tossing him into the river.

They shared the money among themselves and the bolt driver, who is still at large.

The police prosecutor, Chekwube Okeh said that the offence violates Section 222 and is punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

What was the court ruling?

The court did not take the pleas of the defendants.

Okeh asked the court to commit them to a correctional centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The court, hearing the serious nature of the charges, remanded Zannu and Tovohome at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre while awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The case, scheduled for a follow-up on January 22, 2024, has captured public attention, sparking outcry and demands for justice.

Court reprimands student for killing lover for ritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt intervened in the purported murder of Justina Otuene, a missing UNIPORT student.

The court has incarcerated Otuene's boyfriend following the discovery of her body in his residence.

Chief Magistrate Nnenda Obiageri-Onugbum has further directed Okoligwe's case dossier to be forwarded to the Office of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Source: Legit.ng