The Supreme Court has fixed a date to give its verdict on the Kano state governorship election involving Governor Abba Yusuf and APC candidate, Nasir Gawuna

Counsel for Governor Yusuf, Barrister Bashir Tudun Waziri, disclosed that the apex court has fixed Thursday, December 21 as judgement Day

Governor Yusuf of the NNPP is challenging his sack as Kano governor by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja

Kano state - The Supreme Court has disclosed the date for the hearing of the appeal involving Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Dr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship dispute.

The apex court has fixed Thursday, December 21 as the date to deliver its final judgement.

Supreme Court fixes Thursday, December 21 as Judgement Day for Kano governorship election Photo Credit: Abba Gida Gida Yusuf

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Counsel for Governor Yusuf, Barrister Bashir Tudun Waziri confirmed that the hearing notice was given to the governor’s legal team and his party, NNPP.

Lawyer predicts Gov Yusuf's chances at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kano-based lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, predicted the chances of Governor Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

Governor Yusuf approached the apex court after being sacked by the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Speaking on Governor Yusuf’s chances at the Supreme during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Umar said the NNPP governor has little chance of upturning the appellate court's verdict.

Appeal court insists on judgement sacking Governor Yusuf

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal insisted on its judgment sacking Governor Yusuf.

The Chief Registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf.

Clarifying the controversy trailing the judgment, Banbari said the clerical error in a portion of the CTC judgement did not change the unanimous decision of the three-member panel of justices that sacked Yusuf.

Kano Governor files appeal at Supreme Court

Governor Yusuf reportedly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge his sack.

This development reportedly comes a day after the Appeal Court released the CTC judgement of the contentious Kano state governorship election.

Ibrahim Adam, an NNPP supporter, shared the notice of the appeal via his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

