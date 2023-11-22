Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has headed to the Supreme Court to contest the judgement of the Appeal Court sacking him from office

Legit.ng recalls that the Appeal Court sacked Yusuf, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The court then declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March gubernatorial election

Kano, Kano state - The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reportedly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge his sack.

This development reportedly comes a day after the Appeal Court released the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement of the contentious Kano state governorship election.

Governor Yusuf is fighting to keep his seat. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Gov Yusuf approaches Supreme Court

Ibrahim Adam, a supporter of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) shared the notice of the appeal via his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also shared the document via his X page.

In a similar vein, Channels Television confirmed the update in a report.

In the notice of appeal dated Wednesday, November 22, the NNPP listed 10 grounds for challenging the appeal.

The party challenged “the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal save and except the conclusion and orders at page 67 of the duly Certified True Copy, CTC including the order as to cost favourable to the appellant.”

Listed as respondents in the notice of appeal are Governor Yusuf, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC vs NNPP: Protest breaks out in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NNPP supporters of the NNPP on Wednesday, November 22, took to the streets of Kano state to protest Governor Yusuf's loss at the Appeal Court.

The protesters were subsequently dispersed by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with teargas.

Appeal Court releases CTC of Kano judgement

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that five days after its ruling, the Court of Appeal finally released the CTC of the Kano judgement it delivered.

Following the release of the document, opposition figures claim that they observed contradictions in the document of the appellate court judgement which recently affirmed the judgment of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal, declaring APC's Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the governorship election.

