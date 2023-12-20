President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet will be without one of his trusted allies, Simon Lalong

Lalong recently resigned from his position as the Minister of Labour and Employment after claiming victory at the appellate court to return to the Senate

The former Plateau State governor said he did a lot of consultation before resigning his place from Tinubu's cabinet

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, officially stepped down on Tuesday, December 19.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Simon Macham, Lalong submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lalong is expected to be sworn in as a senator on Wednesday, December 20. Photo Credit: Simon Lalong/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The move was aimed at allowing him to assume his position as the Plateau South Senatorial District senator under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lalong's victory at appellate court

Lalong's resignation follows his victory in the February 25 senatorial election, declared by the Court of Appeal on November 7.

The court's decision overturned the earlier announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which had declared Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner.

Lalong received the certificate of return from INEC last month and is now set to take up his senatorial duties.

Mr. Macham emphasised that the minister's choice to step down from his ministerial role was weighty.

This decision was not taken lightly due to the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by President Tinubu.

The minister had previously served as the director general of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, playing a pivotal role in securing victory for the APC.

As quoted by Premium Times, the statement reads:

“However, after extensive consultations with Your Excellency, critical stakeholders and my constituents, it has become expedient for me to proceed and take my seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of your Government and the growth of our democracy at large.”

Lalong pledges loyalty to Tinubu

Mr Lalong thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and for the personal support and guidance he received during his ministerial tenure.

While in the Senate, the minister pledged unwavering loyalty, support, and cooperation to President Tinubu, aiming to contribute to the Renewed Hope Agenda's success and advance the APC's goals for a more robust, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

The statement mentioned that the newly elected senator visited the National Assembly to present his Certificate of Return and necessary paperwork to the Senate clerk.

