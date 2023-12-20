Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu Writes Senate to Confirm 11 as Supreme Court Justices, Full List Emerges
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of 11 justices to the Senate to be considered and confirmed as justices of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 20.

According to The Nation, Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The National Judicial Council had recommended the 11 nominees for Tinubu’s approval to fill the vacant positions at the Supreme Court following the death and resignation of some justices.

Topping the new list is Justice Haruna Tsammani, the chair of the Presidential Election Petition Court, who affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Below is the list of the nominees:

S/NNamesRegions
1Justice Haruna Tsammani North-East
2Justice Moore AdumeinSouth-South
3Justice Jummai SankeyNorth-Central
4Justice Chidiebere UwaSouth-East
5Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme South-East
6Justice Obande OgbuinyaSouth-East
7Justice Stephen AdahNorth-Central
8Justice Habeeb AbiruSouth-West
9Justice Jamilu TukurNorth-West
10 Justice Abubakar Umar North-West
11 Justice Mohammed Idris North-Central

Currently, the Supreme Court has only 10 justices, which is short of the statutory requirement of 21 judges.

If confirmed, it will mark the first time in history that the Supreme Court would have a full complement of 21 justices, as mandated by law.

