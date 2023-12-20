President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of 11 justices to the Senate to be considered and confirmed as justices of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 20.

According to The Nation, Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The National Judicial Council had recommended the 11 nominees for Tinubu’s approval to fill the vacant positions at the Supreme Court following the death and resignation of some justices.

Topping the new list is Justice Haruna Tsammani, the chair of the Presidential Election Petition Court, who affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Below is the list of the nominees:

S/N Names Regions 1 Justice Haruna Tsammani North-East 2 Justice Moore Adumein South-South 3 Justice Jummai Sankey North-Central 4 Justice Chidiebere Uwa South-East 5 Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme South-East 6 Justice Obande Ogbuinya South-East 7 Justice Stephen Adah North-Central 8 Justice Habeeb Abiru South-West 9 Justice Jamilu Tukur North-West 10 Justice Abubakar Umar North-West 11 Justice Mohammed Idris North-Central

Currently, the Supreme Court has only 10 justices, which is short of the statutory requirement of 21 judges.

If confirmed, it will mark the first time in history that the Supreme Court would have a full complement of 21 justices, as mandated by law.

