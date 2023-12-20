Former Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, has been sworn in as the senator representing Plateau south district.

The Senate sworn in the immediate-past minister of labour and employment on Wednesday, December 20 after he resigned from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

The court of appeal declared Lalong as the authentic winner of the Plateau South senatorial election

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has sworn in Simon Lalong, a former Plateau state governor, as the senator representing Plateau south district.

The oath of office was administered on Lalong on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday, December 20, TheCable reported.

Lalong was sworn in as Plateau South Senator in the 10th assembly

The immediate past minister of labour and employment was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

Legit.ng recalls that Lalong’s media aide, Simon Macham disclosed that the APC senator tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu to become a member of the 10th Senate.

Simon Lalong dumps Tinubu’s Cabinet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lalong officially resigned, signalling a departure from his association with Tinubu's cabinet to take the Plateau South Senatorial seat that he successfully secured in the recent elections.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to administer his oath of office later this week.

9 APC stalwarts jostle for Lalong's ministerial seat

Meanwhile, the battle for who will replace Lalong as the labour minister has intensified among Plateau's APC chieftains.

Reports have confirmed that nine APC stalwarts in the state are in pole position for the coveted ministerial seat.

However, Lalong has yet to decide whether to resign his seat as a minister and go to the Senate or remain in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Lalong receives certificate of return

Legit.ng also reported that on November 23, Lalong received his certificate of return as senator-elect in the 10th national assembly.

The APC chieftain and his associates visited the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja to receive his certificate of return from the national commissioner, Mohammed Haruna.

Tinubu accepts Lalong's resignation as labour minister

President Tinubu decided to accept the resignation of Lalong as a minister in his cabinet. The presidency confirmed this on Monday, December 18.

Sylvanus Namang, the APC spokesperson in Plateau state corroborated Lalong’s resignation from the federal executive council (FEC),

