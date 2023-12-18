Following the vacant federal and state legislative seats, the national electoral body has teased a possible date for by-elections and reruns

At a recent meeting, the chairman of Nigeria's national electoral body, Mahmood Yakubu, revealed that Thursday, February 1, has been selected as a possible date

He revealed that elections would be held in 34 federal and state constituencies with vacant legislative seats

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is contemplating organising bye-elections and rerun elections nationwide on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to address existing state and federal legislature vacancies.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the commission's chairman, revealed this during a meeting with political party leaders convened to prepare for the upcoming elections.

As reported by The Nation, Prof. Yakubu highlighted that, following legal proceedings, the courts have mandated the commission to conduct rerun elections in 34 federal and state constituencies, encompassing one Senate seat, 11 federal and 22 state constituencies.

Additionally, he noted that bye-elections will be held to fill vacancies resulting from the resignation or demise of members.

He said that an authentic date for the election and a comprehensive timetable will be released at the end of the meeting with party leaders.

Rivers: INEC gets deadline to conduct by-elections to replace 27 lawmakers who defected to APC

In another report, notice was given to the national electoral body to swiftly conduct a by-election for the vacant seats in the Rivers State parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a two-week deadline to the electoral body to conduct a poll and replace the defectees in the parliament.

Meanwhile, the group noted that the failure of the electoral body to adhere to this warning would be equivalent to a stern action.

Pro-Wike lawmakers accused of plotting to sabotage by-elections to replace them

Meanwhile, there are emerging concerns that the defected lawmakers might sabotage the upcoming by-election in Rivers State.

Legit.ng reports that there is an alleged plot by some of these lawmakers to use the court to halt the election.

This advisory alert was made known by the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER).

