Confusion in Niger Assembly As Lawmaker Dumps SDP for APC, Details Emerge
Confusion in Niger Assembly As Lawmaker Dumps SDP for APC, Details Emerge

by  Segun Adeyemi

Minna, Niger - A representative in the Niger House of Assembly, Mr. Yakubu Bala (SDP-Katcha), has switched his political allegiance from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation, Bala revealed his decision during the plenary session in Minna on Wednesday, December 20, without providing specific reasons for his departure.

The SDP lawmaker decamped to the APC on Wednesday, December 20 plenary session.
The SDP lawmaker did not state the reason for his defection to the APC. Photo Credit: SDP Nigeria/APC
In response, Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkindaji extended a warm welcome to Bala in the APC and encouraged him to contribute to the state government's initiatives to deliver democratic benefits to the citizens.

