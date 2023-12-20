Minna, Niger - A representative in the Niger House of Assembly, Mr. Yakubu Bala (SDP-Katcha), has switched his political allegiance from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation, Bala revealed his decision during the plenary session in Minna on Wednesday, December 20, without providing specific reasons for his departure.

The SDP lawmaker did not state the reason for his defection to the APC. Photo Credit: SDP Nigeria/APC

In response, Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkindaji extended a warm welcome to Bala in the APC and encouraged him to contribute to the state government's initiatives to deliver democratic benefits to the citizens.

