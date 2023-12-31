The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied having any agreement with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Kano governorship dispute

The party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, said the NNPP is trying to win its appeal at the Supreme Court

Ladipo described rumours of striking a deal with APC ahead of the Supreme Court judgement as "street talks"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to rumours of striking a deal with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s appeal at the Supreme Court.

The party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, dismissed claims of having such an agreement with the APC.

Kano NNPP denies striking deal with APC ahead of Supreme Court judgement Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Nasir Gawuna

Source: Twitter

Ladipo stated this in a phone interview with The Punch on Saturday, December 30.

He said the claim was false and that people cannot be prevented from circulating rumours.

“What you hear are street talks and you can’t stop street talks from happening.

“I am not sure any senior officer in the party will tell you that is necessary. We are trying to win in court and Abba Kabir Yusuf will continue to deliver good services to the people of Kano.”

The APC chairman in Kano state, Abdullahi Abbas, had also denied having any agreement with the NNPP.

Abbas said the alleged deal is only a fiction.

