Yusuf vs Gawuna: NNPP Speaks On Striking Deal With APC Over Kano Governor’s Appeal at Supreme Court
Politics

Yusuf vs Gawuna: NNPP Speaks On Striking Deal With APC Over Kano Governor’s Appeal at Supreme Court

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied having any agreement with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Kano governorship dispute
  • The party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, said the NNPP is trying to win its appeal at the Supreme Court
  • Ladipo described rumours of striking a deal with APC ahead of the Supreme Court judgement as "street talks"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to rumours of striking a deal with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s appeal at the Supreme Court.

The party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, dismissed claims of having such an agreement with the APC.

Kano NNPP speaks on striking deal with APC over Governor Yusuf’s appeal at Supreme Court
Kano NNPP denies striking deal with APC ahead of Supreme Court judgement Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Nasir Gawuna
Source: Twitter

Ladipo stated this in a phone interview with The Punch on Saturday, December 30.

He said the claim was false and that people cannot be prevented from circulating rumours.

“What you hear are street talks and you can’t stop street talks from happening.
“I am not sure any senior officer in the party will tell you that is necessary. We are trying to win in court and Abba Kabir Yusuf will continue to deliver good services to the people of Kano.”

The APC chairman in Kano state, Abdullahi Abbas, had also denied having any agreement with the NNPP.

Abbas said the alleged deal is only a fiction.

Kano APC Forum predicts outcome of Supreme Court judgement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC former Special Advisers Forum expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr. Abbati Bako, said they are 99.9 per cent optimistic of victory at the apex court on the Kano Governorship dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf and Nasir Gawuna.

Supreme Court takes action on appeal seeking to reverse Yusuf's sack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Thursday, December 21, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the NNPP seeking to affirm Yusuf, as governor of Kano state.

Justice John Okoro, who led the five-member panel of justices, reserved the judgment after counsels involved in the matter met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

Lawyer predicts Gov Yusuf's chances at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kano-based lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, predicted the chances of Governor Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

Governor Yusuf approached the apex court after being sacked by the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. Speaking on Governor Yusuf’s chances at the Supreme during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Umar said the NNPP governor has little chance of upturning the appellate court's verdict.

Source: Legit.ng

