A former governor of Plateau has explained how the Supreme Court will rule on the state's disputed election

Fidelis Tapgun, a PDP chieftain, maintained that his party will not survive the crucial judgment of the apex court which will not differ from the state's tribunal and appeal court verdict

According to him, Caleb Mutfwang, alongside the sacked lawmakers, already knew the issues on ground but went ahead to contest despite the court order, so, the Supreme Court will not rule otherwise

Plateau state, Jos - In what could be described as a stunning revelation, a former governor of Plateau state, Fidelis Tapgun, has predicted the possible outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in Caleb Mutfwang's case.

Recall that the embattled Plateau Governor Mutfwang headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the decisions of the appeal court and the state's tribunal judgment that voided his election victory.

Reacting, Tapgun revealed that it would be impossible for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tapgun, noted that he had warned his party before the 2023 general elections over the previous court judgements against the PDP structure in Plateau state, but his warning was ignored even by Mutfwang.

According to the former governor, there was no way the PDP would survive at the Supreme Court because the judgment of the Court of Appeal that led to the sack of all the PDP lawmakers in the state, also led to the sack of Governor Mutfwang.

Tapgun, therefore advised Mutfwang to resign from his position as governor.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers at the state and national level, as well as Mutfwang were sacked on the ground that the PDP lacks structure to sponsor candidates in an election, The Cable report added.

Plateau governor takes action as appeal court sacks him

Earlier, Mutfwang described the verdict of the appeal court that nullified his election as a temporary setback.

Mutfwang expressed optimism that the "mandate overwhelmingly given to him" by the people of Plateau state would be restored.

He said he had instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court.

Femi Falana reacts to appeal court judgements sacking Kano, Plateau governors

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, also called for a review of the appeal court judgments sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Falana noted that the court verdicts that voided the election of Mutfwang and Yusuf, should be reviewed because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed in its duty to conduct proper elections in the country.

