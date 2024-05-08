Nigerian skit maker Sabinus buzzed the internet as he responded to Vera Anyim's intentions to link up with him and Davido

Recall that the viral BSc Law testifier made the news on May 7 after she shared her plans to be famous

Coming across her statement, the comedian made known his reservation on the matter, igniting takes from netizens

Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Sabinus, has reacted to BSc Law testifier Vera Anyim's interest in connecting with him and music star Davido.

Legit.ng reported that the viral internet sensation revealed her intentions to take over the Nigerian showbiz scene with the aid of Davido and Sabinus.

Sabinus sends message to BSc Law testifier Vera Anyim. Credit: @mrfunny1, @veraanyim

Source: Instagram

In her statement, she stated that she intends to meet Davido first before teaming up with Sabinus, which would lead her to fame.

Reacting to this, Sabinus sent a warning to Anyim Vera and noted that he wasn't available for such advancements.

"I no de around o," he wrote.

See his comment here:

Sabinus react to BSc Law testifier Vera Anyim. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Sabinus' comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

phreakyyy_:

"@mrfunny1_ why are you running."

optimu_dnd:

"@mrfunny1_ you go no where, u must meet ur fellow celebrity bsc in law."

chigoziedouble:

"@mrfunny1_ she must meet and work with Sabinus button."

ireoluwawamiri345:

"@mrfunny1_ You must be around ooo."

iam_d_realk:

"@mrfunny1_ you are being too proud sir!! Your fellow celebrity say e wan see u, u dy say u nr dy around."

shiahna:

"@mrfunny1_ Sabi you Dey!!! LOL."

officeial_secret_superstar_:

"@mrfunny1_ what if she has something to offer, you no dey around but somehow person been dey around for you LIFE sha."

being_mrs_babS:

"@mrfunny1_ na the pastor,I blame if he allow her finish her testimony,we for no see this Wahala."

paschalnwafor_:

"@mrfunny1_ he’ll come and meet you on IG. You Dey around on IG."

