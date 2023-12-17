The fate of the sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang lies in the final judgment of the Supreme Court on the Plateau state election dispute

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Williams Dakwom, an APC chieftain, maintained that Mutfwang, the PDP candidate, has no case to defend at the apex court and would be defeated

Dakwom believes the Supreme Court will uphold the appeal court's decision, which removed Mutfwang as the governor of Plateau state

Plateau state, Jos - A political analyst and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Williams Dakwom, has outlined the key factor that could work against the Plateau state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing legal battle at the Supreme Court.

Plateau APC is certain the PDP and Caleb Mutfwang will lose at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, via telephone, Dakwom emphasised that the court order for PDP to conduct congresses, which they allegedly flouted, could impact the final judgment at the apex court.

The APC chieftain believes the Supreme Court will uphold the appeal court's decision to remove Mutfwang as the governor of Plateau state.

Amidst the political turmoil, the APC chieftain urges the PDP and Mutfwang to prioritize compliance with the existing court order as they await the Supreme Court's final judgment.

Dakwom stated thus:

"The issue of the Plateau state case at the Supreme Court will not be different from the results you have seen at the appeal court.

"Let me clear you briefly with what our citizens are not fully aware of because there was a subsisting Court order given by the Plateau State High Court that PDP should go and have their congresses conducted, they flouted the order of the court and appealed the matter. The appeal court affirmed the decision of the lower court, the tribunal. They still filed the same issue to the Supreme Court, but they failed to pursue the appeal to the Supreme Court; that appeal was dismissed so their matter since then remains the same before the eyes of any law in this country.

"Since they have not complied with the court order, they have no candidate for the position of that seat of the governorship in Plateau.... First I am advising them to go and comply with the court and wait for further election ahead."

