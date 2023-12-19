An NNPP chieftain, Adekunle Aderibgbe, has said his fellow party members want Rabiu Kwankwaso to resolve the internal crisis within the party

Kwankwaso is an ex-governor of Kano state and former senator, who intends to become Nigeria's president

Speaking in an interview with Legit, Aderibigbe stressed that Kwankwaso needs to "put out" the NNPP's internal crisis fire so that the party can become stronger

Kano, Kano state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has said many party stalwarts "look up to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso", hence the reason some party stakeholders link the party's problems to him.

As reported recently by Leadership newspaper, the south-south zone of the NNPP accused Kwankwaso, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, of being behind the crisis rocking the party.

Kwankwaso is an influential politician in the North. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

In a communique signed by the national vice chairman, south-south zone, Emmanuel Nwabrije, the NNPP's south-South executive committee and stakeholders reaffirmed the expulsion of Senator Kwankwaso.

What NNPP members want from Kwankwaso - Aderibigbe

But reacting to the ostensible antagonism from a section of NNPP members, Aderibigbe asserted that "the buck stops at the Kwankwaso’s table".

He told Legit.ng:

"Majority of the members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) look up to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and expected that he would ensure the party is united. That is why the zonal chapters are mounting pressure on him.

"No member of the party is happy about the outcomes of the gubernatorial court cases as they are all standing by the mandate of Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

"The members of the party want Kwankwaso to address and resolve the internal crisis within the party for all focus on matters between the party and the state and public. Once Kwankwaso puts out the internal crisis fire by establishing truce, NNPP will become stronger and national party for greater Nigeria."

Kano guber: Supreme Court fixes judgement date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court disclosed the date for the hearing of the appeal involving Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP and Nasiru Gawuna of the APC in the governorship dispute.

The apex court has fixed Thursday, December 21 as the date to deliver its final judgement.

Kano: "APC are desperate", Ayodele

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, commented on the Supreme Court's imminent verdict on the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Primate Ayodele urged Governor Yusuf to continue seeking the face of God "for a positive outcome" at the Supreme Court.

'Give unbiased judgement' - Northern groups to court

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that a group, Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court concerning the Kano state governorship election.

Abel Jilemsam, leader of the group, addressed a press conference in Jos, Plateau state, on Wednesday, December 6, and urged the Supreme Court to respect "the popular mandate in Kano".

