Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state is appealing his removal by the appeal court in November

The governor, an NNPP chieftain, has approached the Supreme Court following the unfavourable verdict at the appellate court

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, highlighted the intrigues in the political situation in Kano state

Kano, Kano state - Segun Akinleye, a political analyst, has said it is difficult to say where the pendulum will swing in the impending Supreme Court judgement on the disputed 2023 Kano state governorship election.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had in November upheld the decision of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

APC’s Nasiru Gawuna seeks to unseat Governor Yusuf. Photo credits: Nasiru Gawuna Garo, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano: Supreme Court to deliver judgement soon

The appellate court, therefore, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

But in contradiction of its pronouncement, the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement delivered by the appellate court panel chairman, Justice Moore Adumein, indicated that the court dismissed the tribunal judgement and awarded N1 million cost against the APC.

The case awaits final judgment at the Supreme Court.

Speaking in a chat with Legit.ng. Akinleye stated that alleged manipulative judgements can not guarantee justice.

He also noted “the Wole Olanipekun factor”. Legit.ng reports that Olanipekun (SAN) is the counsel to Abba Yusuf, Kano governor and lawyer for the Kano state chapter of the NNPP.

Akinleye explained to Legit.ng:

“The furore that followed the certified true copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgement is an embarrassment to the judiciary and raises a lot of questions than answers.

“There is indeed a lot of intrigue about the state. The APC national chairman and immediate past Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will want to keep that state for the APC. The current governor has been demolishing most of the structures built by Ganduje's administration. So, things between them are more personal.”

Akinleye added:

“The Wole Olanipekun factor is another thing to look for. So, let's keep our fingers crossed.

"I don't think we can witness any judgement that will be as scandalous as that of Hope Uzodimma, where he became governor from fourth position.”

