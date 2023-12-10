Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state is appealing his sack by the Court of Appeal in November

The governor, an NNPP chieftain, has approached the Supreme Court of Nigeria after the Appeal Court disappointed him

Yusuf is optimistic that the Supreme Court will set aside the judgements by the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court which sacked him, but Primate Elijah Ayodele feels the situation is dicey

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has commented on the Supreme Court's imminent verdict on the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Primate Ayodele urged the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to continue seeking the face of God "for a positive outcome" at the Supreme Court.

APC’s Nasiru Gawuna seeks to unseat Governor Yusuf. Photo credits: H.E Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Twitter

Kano: "APC are desperate", Ayodele

According to the cleric, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, are "desperate".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ayodele said:

“In Kano, God can still change it if the face of God is sought. Otherwise, the APC will get it. They are desperately ready.”

Kano: APC chieftain predicts possible winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, said the Supreme Court will not set aside the Appeal Court and tribunal's verdicts that voided the election of Governor Yusuf.

Dakwom noted that the APC faced a similar situation in 2019 in Zamfara state.

Kano political crisis: Tinubu under fire

Legit.ng also reported that the Coalition of Arewa Forums in the southwest region accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of masterminding the political crisis in Kano state.

The coalition alleged that President Tinubu is behind the imbroglio in Kano state ahead of the 2027 second-term bid.

'Declare Yusuf winner', group to Supreme Court

Legit.ng also reported that a group, Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court concerning the Kano state governorship election.

Abel Jilemsam, leader of the group, addressed a press conference in Jos, Plateau state, on Wednesday, December 6, and urged the Supreme Court to respect "the popular mandate in Kano".

Source: Legit.ng