Kano, Kano state - A group, Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court concerning the Kano state governorship election.

Abel Jilemsam, leader of the group, addressed a press conference in Jos, Plateau state, on Wednesday, December 6, and urged the Supreme Court to respect "the popular mandate in Kano".

'Give unbiased judgement' - Northern groups to court

According to him, the tribunal and Appeal Court's judgement that sacked Governor Yusuf is an antithesis of the cravings of the people of Kano, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Blueprint Newspapers also noted the Northern groups' stance.

Jilemsam said:

“The citizens of Kano have exercised their democratic rights, and their voices must be heard and honoured.

"Attempts to undermine the sanctity of these elections not only jeopardise the democratic principles that Nigeria upholds but also erode public trust in the electoral process.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including the electoral authorities and the judiciary, to ensure a thorough and unbiased judgement as we head to the Supreme Court for dispute arising from the ruling of appeal judgments."

