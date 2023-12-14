A former PDP chieftain and an ex-deputy speaker of the Ebonyi state house of assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa, has joined the APC

Odefa had in early November resigned, alongside other chieftains, from the PDP, citing the crisis rocking the party in the state

While joining the APC, the former PDP chieftain said he joined the APC to support the good agenda of Governor Francis Nwifuru

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former speaker of the Ebonyi state house of assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa, has dumped the party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Walking with him to the ruling APC were over 500 supporters from his Onicha East constituency, The Nation reported.

PDP chieftain joins APC in Ebonyi state Photo Credit: APC Nigerian, Official PDP Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Why former PDP chieftain join APC in Ebonyi

Odefa declared his intention to dump the PDP and join the APC when he visited the government house in Abakaliki, the state capital and met with Governor Francis Nwifuru.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Odefa, his decision to join the APC was to support Governor Nwifuru in his bid to transform the state for the better because he had studied the governor's good intentions as it was captured in his manifesto tagged the "People’s Charter of Needs."

On his part, Nwifuru said the door of the ruling party was open, and its room could accommodate all well-intentioned individuals.

Former Ebonyi deputy speaker dumped the PDP

The former PDP chieftain, alongside stakeholders from the Onicha East constituency, had earlier dumped the PDP as they resigned their membership from the opposition party.

Odefa presented his resignation letter to the PDP chairman in his Ogudu Okwor Ward in the Oshiri community of the local government.

The former lawmaker confirmed the development to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, on Wednesday, November 8.

This is coming amid a crisis rocking the PDP in different states since the party lost the 2023 presidential election to the APC.

"I am just telling you": Akpabio lists gov, senators who may dump PDP for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate president Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, may be joining the APC soon.

At a colloquium for his birthday on Friday, Akpabio added that senators Aminu Tambuwal and Natacha Akpoti Uduaghan may join the ruling party.

Akpabio's comment followed the allegation from Atiku Abubakar that the APC and President Bola Tinubu were working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Source: Legit.ng